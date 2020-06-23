Consulate Health Care Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

The Consulate Health Care has announced that the company has appointed Tim Lehner as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining the company, Tim Lehner served at Windsor Health Care at the position of Chief Operating Officer. In just one year, he has significantly increased the growth and sales of the company by adopting a balanced approach to employee development and patient care.

Mr. Tim Lehner also led the company’s Medicare Reimbursement Methodology (PDPM), securing lending relationships to create options for growth within their portfolio, building the first executive leadership program, leading the creation of new clinical programs for behavioral health, respiratory residents, veterans and creating the revolutionary ‘No Hate Program’ to welcome both the residents and staff regardless of the religion, caste, society or identity.

All his centers got multiple quality awards in various categories and disciplines, including Baldrige Awards. He has also served the Avamere Health Services as the Senior Leadership Roles and he has also served The Park Associates, Evergreen Health Care.

Chief Executive Officer, Chris Bryson said, “I am thrilled to have the executive experience and track record of Tim joining the Consulate leadership team. His passion for people and quality is palpable. He brings a deeply committed focus on improving the patient experience and staff engagement, and he will be an important member of the Executive team.”

“I look forward to tapping his extensive experience to help Consulate realize lateral and vertical growth in the years to come”, Chris Bryson concluded.

About Consulate Health Care:

Consulate Health Care is a leading provider of healthcare services in Florida. The company offers different healthcare services ranging from comprehensive short-term transitional and rehabilitation from to Dementia and Alzheimer’s. The company’s employee carries out a mission with the name ‘Providing Service with Our Hearts and Hands’ to show that they care for patients like their family.