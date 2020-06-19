Talend Achieves Elite Status in the Snowflake Partner Network (SPN)

Talend has announced that the company has achieved the Elite Status in the Snowflake Partner Network (SPN). The company’s recent achievement recognizes the brilliant track record to deliver enterprise data management technologies from the suite of Apps, including the Talend Cloud for Data Quality, Stitch Data Loader and Data Governance on Snowflake’s data platform.

The recent achievement also differentiates the company as the Snowflake Ready Technology Partner is a clear manifestation of the company’s best practices evolved around security, reliability and performance.

Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at Talend, Mike Pickett said, “Customers can trust that our technologies are tested and optimized to work effectively with Snowflake. This announcement demonstrates Talend’s ongoing commitment to Snowflake and our support of many key workloads, such as data warehouse, data leak, and data engineering, on the Snowflake Cloud Data Platform.”

Senior Product Manager at Snowflake, Harsha Kapre said, “Talend’s Technology Ready status is a reflection of its investment toward the Snowflake partnership. By ensuring its Snowflake integrations adhere to our best practices, we can ensure customers have a great experience.”

Head of Data at Kiloutou, Arnaud Maton said, “With Talend, Snowflake and Tableau Software, we have a modern, agile, high-performance and secure data architecture.”

“This means the business divisions can be autonomous in how they run reports and also promotes a test and learn approach to their use of data,” Arnaud Maton further added in the statement.

About Talend:

Talend is the only company that helps to bring different companies in a single platform together to ensure that the enterprise data is clean, compliant, readily available and complete for everyone, who needs it to use in the company, organization or enterprise. The company enables large-scale organizations and enterprises to make smarter decisions in the moment to drive sales and growth.