FDA approves Lyumjev As New Rapid-Acting Insulin To Control Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes In Adults

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has formally approved the Lyumjev injection, 100 mL and 200 mL as the new Rapid-Acting insulin that will help to control the Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes in Adults.

Lyumjev is a novel formulation of insulin lispro that is manufactured by the company to reduce the A1C levels and absorption of insulin into the blood streams. The medicine also helps to control the high blood sugar levels in adults after taking meals.

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Campbell University of Osteopathic Medicine, Mark Warren M.D said, “Thanks to advances in glucose monitoring, the people with diabetes I treat in my practice are able to more clearly see the blood glucose spikes that happen naturally after a meal.”

“With its fast onset, Lyumjev is a meaningful development for people who want their insulin to help manage their A1C and reduce those post-meal spikes,” Mark Warren further added.

Vice President of Medical Affairs at Lilly, Leonard Glass, M.D,. said, “We are proud to build on our long heritage of developing new insulins with the approval of Lyumjev, an important new treatment option to help control post-meal blood sugar levels.”

“Keeping blood sugar in the target range following meals can be challenging for people living with diabetes, and the approval of Lyumjev underscores our commitment to meeting their needs,” Leonard Glass further added.

Vice President US Connected Care and Insulins at Lilly, Adrienne Brown said, “Lilly is committed to ensuring all of our insulins, including Lyumjev, are accessible to people living with diabetes through our wide range of affordability options, such as the Lilly Insulin Value Program.”

“We want people who use Lilly insulin and need help affording their medicine to know that we’re here to support them,” Adrienne Brown concluded.