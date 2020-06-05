twoXAR Appoints New Board Of Director

twoXAR has announced that the company has appointed Mr. Rosen Rosen to the company’s Board of Directors. The newly appointed, Mr. Rosen, has got nearly 25 years of experience in the domain of biotechnology and pharmaceutical.

He has also held senior level management posts at prestigious pharmaceutical companies, including ALZA Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, and Gilead Sciences. He had also served as the Board of Directors at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, where he served at the post of Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Mr. Rosen has earned his degree of MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and MSc in Chemical Engineering from MIT University.

Chief Executive Officer of twoXAR, Andrew Radin said, “We are thrilled to have Howie join our Board of Directors during this exciting time as our discoveries advance closer to IND filings.”

“He has been a trusted advisor to the company since its inception and brings a wealth of experience in leading and advising pharmaceutical companies. We are grateful to have his expertise and insight as we continue to expand our research programs and partnerships,” Andrew further added.

Sharing his thoughts over the new appointment, the company’s newly inducted Board of Directors, Mr. Rosen said, “I could not be more excited to join the Board and work alongside some of the most talented individuals in the industry.”

“While I have had the opportunity to witness the progress twoXAR has made rapidly advancing therapies through discovery and early development, I now look forward to helping the company realize its vision of bringing these therapies to patients in need,” Mr. Rosen concluded.

About twoXAR Pharmaceuticals:

The twoXAR Pharmaceuticals is basically a development and drug discovery company. The company’s portfolio is covering the research over 18 different diseases across multiple therapeutic areas.