Malwarebytes Appoints New Senior Vice President Of Marketing To Drive Sales

Malwarebytes has announced that the company has appointed Dariusz Paczuski as Company’s New Vice President Of Marketing to drive company’s sales and enterprise businesses. Before joining Malwarebytes, the company’s new VPM served as Vice President of Consumer Growth Marketing at Verizon Media. He was responsible for leading global branding of the company by offering creative performance and growth marketing for the company’s whopping 7.5 Billion USD advertising enterprise. The company is currently serving nearly 900 million people across the world.

At Verizon Media, Dariusz led major marketing campaigns of the company across prominent brands, including the TechCrunch, Engadget, Huffpost, Yahoo, and AOK.

The company’s newly appointed Senior Vice President of Marketing, Dariusz Paczuski, also held senior management positions in different prominent enterprises and global brands, including Microsoft, Tellme, Netscape, AOL and so on.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of the Malwarebytes, Marcin Kleczynski said, “Malwarebytes is at an exciting stage where marketing will help us serve customers better, reach new customers, and fully realize our exponential growth potential.”

“As our new senior vice president of marketing, Dariusz brings his experience and expertise from leading marketing organizations at scale to accelerate our next stage of growth,” Marcin Kleczynski further added in his statement.

Sharing his thoughts over the new appoint, company’s new Senior Vice President of Marketing Dariusz Paczuski said, “I was immediately drawn to Malwarebytes and its incredible potential, driven by a strong mission to give people and businesses peace of mind in a growing and evolving cyberthreat landscape.”

“I’m excited to take this brand to the next level, serving our customers even better, transforming a ‘best kept secret’ to a household name, and amplifying our brand and business growth,” company’s new Senior Vice President of Marketing Dariusz Paczuski further added in his statement.