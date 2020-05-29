WernerCo Appoints New Chairman Of the Board

WernerCo has announced that the company has appointed Robert King new Chairman of the Board and he will assume his due responsibilities on June 1 by succeeding Martin Bertinchamp, who has presented his resignation to the company.

The company’s newly appointed Chairman of the Board, Robert C. King has got years of experience in managing premier and multi-national consumer products companies, including PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Ernest & Julio Gallo Winery, Pepsi Bottling Group (PBG) and Cytosport. Furthermore, Robert King has also spent years in managing the private and publicly traded companies, where he had shown tremendous results by expanding business growth.

Chief Executive Officer of WenerCo, Gary Scott said, “We’d like to take the opportunity to thank Martin for his continuous engagement over the last years and his significant contribution to WernerCo’s strategy. We valued his broad experience and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

“We welcome Rob as the new Chairman of the Board and are looking forward to working with him on the successful future of our business,” Gary Scott further added.

The upcoming Chairman of the Board of WernerCo, Robert C. King said, “I look forward to working with the WernerCo team as we drive the global product innovation, operational, and business development initiatives within the strategic plan.”

“WernerCo is an outstanding company with market leading brands and a talented team, and I am excited to play a role in our continued growth and success,” Robert C. King further added.

About WernerCo:

WernerCo is a fully integrated and international distributor and manufacturer of access-based products, secure storage systems, fall protection equipment and light duty construction equipment. The company’s growth and business model is excelled by the continuous improvement and innovation of products and services it delivers to its customers.