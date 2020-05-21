Netskope Teams Up With VMware To Integrate Remote-First Workforce

Netskope has announced on Thursday that the company has teamed up with VMware to develop a new breed-technology suite aimed at integrating the remote-first workforce. The company has further added that a large number of enterprises and organizations can easily get the enhanced threat cloud protection, protection of the endpoint, enhanced private application performance software-defined WAN access along with the data management system.

Senior Vice President and General Manager of Security Business Unit at VMware, Patrick Morley said, “The shift to a largely-remote workforce has put a burden on organizations and employees, who are determining the optimal way to work while staying more secure.”

“One such consideration is how to extend IT and security best practices outside of the traditional office. Our collaboration with Netskope simplifies how organizations can more securely and effectively run their business and do their jobs from anywhere, whether in the cloud, on the web, or on personal devices,” Patrick Morley further added.

Chief Executive Officer of the Netskope, Beri said, “We’re pleased to announce this very timely and important collaboration with VMware for the remote-first workforce.”

“VMware has a long history of delivering best-of-breed solutions and together, with Netskope, customers will now get workforce enablement and security solutions anywhere they are in the world, regardless of device, cloud, web, or private application,” Netskope CEO Beri further added.

Netskope is a leading tech-company that has efficiently addressed the demands by integrating next-gen SWG capabilities, advanced threat protection, advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data and world’s leading Zero Trust secure access. The company delivers security through its innovative Netskope NewEdge solutions. The company has a deep understanding of cloud-centric and data-centric approach that enables security teams to efficiently secure their journey of digital transformation and remote-first workforce.