Zaxby Emerged Victorious Amid Covid-19 With Record Sales Due To Entrepreneurial Licensees

Zaxby has announced that the company has emerged victorious during the Covid-19 pandemic with record sales due to key initiatives in line with the Entrepreneurial Licensees. The company has adopted and implemented several pronged strategies to recover from Covid-19. These factors include waiving of 5 million USD in fees for licensees launching a family-friendly menu and shifting all its outlets and franchises to drive-thru only to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Zaxby is a fast-food franchise and is famous for its signature chicken wings, finger and sauces. The company is focused on its already robust drive-thru business, by temporarily closing the dine-in facility in all its outlets and franchises across the United States.

The company has provided 5 Million USD financial relief to licensees affected badly by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic through a royalty abatement program. Furthermore, the company has also removed all the contribution fees of marketing funds for its 487 licensees across 17 states of the US.

Chief Executive Officer of Zaxby, Zach McLeroy said, “At Zaxby’s, our licensees are family. They’re entrepreneurs with skin in the game and heart for the brand. I can’t say enough about their flexibility, resilience and grit during these unprecedented times.”

Chairman and Licensee of Zaxby Advisory Council, Tripp Clayton said, “The relationship between the licensees and Zaxby’s Franchising has never been stronger.”

“We immediately shared insight and ideas from the front lines of our restaurants and quickly collaborated to make critical decisions that ultimately led to a sustained positive impact on our business,” Tripp Clayton further added.

Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Zaxby, Tony Townley said, “We are doing everything possible to support our licensees financially and strategically as we recover together from the devastating impact of COVID-19.”