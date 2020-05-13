Healthcare Companies Opened Covid-19 Data Challenger To Accelerate Covid-19 Research

In order to speed up the Covid-19 research, three healthcare companies have joined hands and offered the Covid-19 Data Challenge to accelerate the Covid-19 research. The Covid-19 data challenge would be based on Covid-19 and other health conditions. Furthermore, it will also be based on different social parameters, including the gender, income, ethnicity, income and geography.

The three companies, who have launched this data challenge, includes the BurstIQ, the provider of blockchain-based security solutions of healthcare companies, Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of Hitachi which deals in the digital solutions and infrastructure and the American Heart Association, a leading healthcare organization focused to build healthier and longer lives.

With the help of this data challenge, the leading healthcare researchers would be able to get their hands on the sophisticated and state of the art company’s platform, which is equipped with artificial intelligence and machine learning. Furthermore, the researcher would also be able to use different datasets hosted on different platforms to collect more information about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vice President of Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hitachi Vantara. Paul Watson said, “Improving collaboration around data between researchers and scientists enables the rapid co-creation of new solutions that more quickly and effectively tackle existing and new healthcare threats such as COVID-19.”

“Working together our three organizations will deliver a paradigm shift in the way researchers and their institutions leverage data to solve medical challenges like COVID-19,” Watson continued.

Chief of Data Science for the American Heart Association, Jennifer Hall, said, “People living in under-resourced communities, particularly African Americans and U.S. Hispanics, appear to be dying of COVID-19 at disproportionately high rates, as they’re more likely to have underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and obesity.”

“Long before the pandemic, systemic challenges have contributed to disparities that impede some people from living long, healthy lives. COVID-19 has further exacerbated this issue,” Jennifer Hall further added.