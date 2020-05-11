TCF Bank Collaborates With Autobooks To Integrate Banking Services For Small Businesses

TCF Bank, a Detroit-Michigan based financial Corporation with 47 Billion USD Assets, has announced on Monday May 11, 2020 that the Bank has collaborated with the Autobooks to provide innovative banking experience to small business customers.

The Bank has further said that all the interested small business customers can enroll in the programs and within a few months, then can easily begin accepting the online payments via Credit Card and ACH. The company has further said that Autobook will be made available to all the customers of TCF Bank in the near future.

Previously, small businesses have heavily relied on face-to-face payments, but after integrating, such businesses can do all their financial transactions online. The new payment solution will enable the small business customers to electronically send and collect invoices and payments.

Director Business Banking Sales at TCF Bank, Joe Chasteen said, “Small businesses rely on predictable cash flow, and now more than ever need tools from their financial institution to help them quickly get paid — such as self-service merchant onboarding to accept online payments and donations.”

“We are providing a platform to evolve the traditional business checking account into a modern back-office that emphasizes cash-flow, embedding tools such as customer management, receivables, payables and payment processing. Digital banking services are going to be critical to small business success and we want to be there every step of the way to support our customers with timely, relevant and innovation solutions,” Joe Chisteen further added.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Autobooks, Steve Robert said, “Small business owners already have enough on their mind, which is why we are making getting paid as simple as possible. As a payment facilitator, we’re honored to be working with Chemical Bank to bring treasury and cash-management products down market, providing an on-ramp for small and micro-businesses to get the tools they need, from a provider they know and trust.”