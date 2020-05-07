Workato Offers Free Productivity Through Communication and Collaboration

Workato, a leading operating system and enterprise automation platform for fast-moving business, has announced on Thursday May 7, 2020 that the company has offered an Autopilot, a 4 bots package managed by the Workato platform, free for 6 months. The company’s new project Autopilot will help to enable productivity through popular communication, productivity and collaboration platforms such as Slack, Microsoft Teams and Workplace from facebook.

The company has also got a large furnished office in Singapore, a country that is currently combating the Covid-19 pandemic. The Autopilot project will also help the Singapore Mass Transit Provider (SMRP, which has more than 11,000 employees that has a capacity of 3.384 million daily ridership.

Chief Executive Officer of Workato, Tella said, “The three biggest concerns we hear from our customers in this new landscape are: 1. How do we ensure the well-being of our employees, 2. How do we provide business continuity as government guidelines and work environments change, and 3. How do we rapidly adapt our business processes to support the dramatically altered ways in which companies and their customers must work today and going forward.”

“Companies in the Asia Pacific region began confronting these challenges much earlier and can help predict what life may look like when we start transitioning out of the stricter lockdown we have been under in the United States. We hope by releasing solutions we created for our Asia Pacific customers over the past three months, it will help businesses with the ‘now’ and the future,” Tella further added.

Application Architect at Singapore Mass Transit Provider, SMRT, Jonathan Goh said, “In this uncertain time, we are working hard to ensure business continuity. We started using Workato about 2 weeks into the Covid-19 pandemic to capture real-time travel declarations and the statuses of 11,000 employees. This not only saves administrative time, but creates a great experience for our employees, who can complete a declaration within the Workplace from Facebook in just 15 to 30 seconds.”