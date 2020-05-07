Vuzix Corporation Provides Support To Zoom Healthcare For Vuzix Blade and Vuzix-M Series Smart Glasses

Vuzix Corporation, a leading supplier of Augmented Reality (AR) products and Smart Glasses, has announced on Thursday May 7, 2020 that that company has provided support to Zoom Healthcare, A PIPEDA/HIPAA-compliant telemedicine conferencing, for Vuzix Blade and Vuzix M-Series Smart Glasses.

It is important to mention that the Zoom App is on one of the fastest growing video conferencing platforms that provides end-to-end communication. Moreover, the app has more than 66,000 business customers that have employed 10 employees. Vuzix has got a large number of requests from healthcare organizations and hospitals that have shown their interest to use the smart glasses in their day to day business operations.

Chief Executive Officer and President of Vuzix, Paul Travers said, “Zoom for Healthcare customers can connect to a remote mentor or support team hands-free when using our M-Series or Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses. The Zoom connector application from Vuzix provides Zoom for Healthcare customers with the ability to connect to the service through an interface developed specifically for Vuzix smart glasses that allows them to login, connect and share POV (point-of-view) fed real-time from the camera of Vuzix smart glasses.”

“And like Zoom for Healthcare’s interfaces on other devices, the Vuzix connector app is not only optimized for one-to-one support calls, but also one-to-many, which allows remote medical professionals to share what they are seeing with all of the users that have joined the meeting simultaneously,” Paul Travers further added.

About Vizux Corporation:

Vizux is a leading supplier of Augmented Reality (AR) products and smart glasses to the different enterprise and consumer markets. The list of the company includes the wearable computing devices, personal display that offers high-quality portability and viewing experience.