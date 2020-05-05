DALBAR Recognizes Nationwide Retirement Plans With 2020 Customer Experience Excellence Award

DALBAR, a leading independent financial expert that provides services for auditing, evaluating and rating the invest behavior, customers experience, product quality and business practices, has announced on Tuesday Monday May 5, 2020 that the company has recognized the Nationwide Retirement Plans for outstanding service delivery that would help the company to launch the 2020 Customer Experience Excellence Award.

According to the details released by the PR Newswire News Agency, the Company 2020 Customer Experience Excellence Award is based on a detailed review of customer buying behavior and customer service channel through which a majority of customers interacts with different companies.

The company has further said that the award only goes to the company after a well-sought Customer Experience Audit based on customers experience and buying behavior. The Customer Experience Audit consists of thorough a review of Specific tools available to the participants of the nationwide retirement plans.

Director of DALBAR, Brendan Yeager said, “It is hard to overstate the importance of the customer experience where retirement plans are concerned.”

“Having easy access to information and the right planning tools, backed up by friendly and knowledgeable associates who are able to answer any questions they may have, leads to more informed participants. This in turn leads to the most important goal, greater success in saving for retirement. Nationwide understands this, has made the participant’s experience a real priority, and it shows,” Yeager further added.

President of the Retirement Plans Business at Nationwide, Eric Stevenson said, “Our business is built on a model of providing extraordinary care to the partners and participants we serve.”

This award demonstrates that commitment to delivering an exceptional service experience, across all channels, that addresses customer needs and demonstrates our passion for supporting the financial futures of America’s workers,” Eric Stevenson further added.