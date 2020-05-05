Coursera Collaborates With Kumanu To Help Their Employees Stays Focused And Connected

Coursera, a US-based leading online learning platform, has announced on Tuesday May 5, 2020 that the company is collaborating with Kumanu, a leading arbor based purpose development company, to Launch the Purposeful App that would help their employees stay focused and connected with important life affairs.

According to the details released by the PR Newswire News Agency, the Purposeful App is basically designed to simplify the process of defining an individual’s purpose in life, and to connect that purpose to daily actions in order to integrate positive rhythms each day. Furthermore, the App will further help the users to find positive trends in life. The company has witnessed a dramatic increase in the users of Purposeful App during the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic.

Sharing his thoughts over the launch of the new App, the Chief Principal of Coursera, Rich Jacquet said, “Our employees see a clear connection between our work and Coursera’s mission of transforming lives through learning. We’re strong believers in the power of purpose.”

“We’re pleased to partner with Kumanu to provide the Purposeful app to all of our employees to help them build a healthier rhythm into their daily routines and boost their well-being,” Rich Jacquet further added.

Dr, Stretcher said, “We’re thrilled to work with a company that shares many of our core values. Coursera and Kumanu are both committed to developing technology that builds bigger lives, stronger organizations, and healthier communities.”

“Our collaboration aims to help Courserians bring their best selves to work and life each day, so online learners everywhere can be their best in return,” Dr. Stretcher further added.

About Kumanu:

Kumanu is basically a leading arbor-based development company that offers Kumanu’s PurposeCloud Platform as an integrative and transformational element in the wellbeing strategies of people and corporate.