Techstars Launches Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator To Address Challenges Posed To Labor Market

Techstars, a leading investment and global platform, has announced on Monday May 4, 2020 that the company has launched the Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator that would help to address the current challenges posed to the Labor Market through innovative business models, solutions and technologies.

According to the details released by the PR Newswire News Agency, the company’s newly launched accelerator will be run in collaboration with the Colorado Thrives, Strada Education Network and ZOMALAB.

The Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator will start accepting applications from global startups by today. The accelerator will prioritize access to jobs, network and high-quality training that would enable the individuals to opt for the best professional domain that best suits their caliber and potential.

The Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator will be led by the Founder of Patriot Boot Camp and serial entrepreneur, Managing Director Taylor McLemore.

Sharing his thoughts over the newly launched accelerator, Taylor McLemore said, “Technology is rapidly reshaping our global workforce and the skills required to engage in our modern world. In this global health and economic crisis, startup founders are being offered a challenge: how can we accelerate the solutions and innovations needed by millions of students, workers, and employers? Building a path to improve how people work, do their best work and get back to work is critical.

“This accelerator is an opportunity to have significant and long-term impact. There is no greater challenge than how we as a global community get people back into the workforce in productive, meaningful jobs,” McLemore further added.

Chief Executive Officer of Strada Education Network, William Hansen said, “The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will almost certainly impact our education-to-employment system, influencing the needs of students and employers alike.”

“We cannot yet predict what that change will look like, but our learning and job-training providers will benefit from guidance that helps them transition to meet those needs. Bold, entrepreneurial ideas are vital to guiding America’s workforce and learning providers into this future, which is why this new accelerator program is important,” Hansen further added.