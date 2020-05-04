Bright Health Successively Completes The Acquisition Of Brand New Day Health Plan

Bright Health, a leading consumer healthcare focused company, has announced ON Friday May 1, 2020 that the company has successfully completed the acquisition of Brand New Day Health Plan.

According to the details released by the PR Newswire News Agency, the new acquisition will help to combine the special clinical programs and local expertise Brand New Day with the next generation technology Bright Health. The company has announced its decision to acquire Brand New Day Health Plan back in January this year and it was approved on April 22.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Bright Health, Mike Mikan said, “Bright Health is committed to transforming healthcare by combining our innovative technology model with the knowledge and expertise of local partners.”

“Brand New Day has developed a strong clinical model of care designed to serve member populations with complex conditions and improve outcomes. By combining our core strengths, we can deliver an even better experience for our members across the country,” Mikan further added.

“This transaction gives Bright Health Plan a strong presence in California with an established and philosophically aligned partner. Beyond that, it positions us to leverage this partnership to bring key elements of Brand New Day’s patient-first, integrated clinical model of care to all our members across product lines and geographies,” Mike Mikan continued.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brand New Day Health Plan, Jeff Davis said, “With their seasoned leadership team and unique consumer-centric approach to health care, Bright Health brings tremendous opportunities for Brand New Day’s employees, members, providers and other partners.”

“We are thrilled to be joining the Bright Health team and together, we’ll be able to provide better healthcare options to more consumers in the state of California and beyond,”