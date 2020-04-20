Stock News Spotlight: uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) spotted trading -32.17% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 54.56% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed 3.55% to recent value of $55.95. The stock transacted 436742 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 395.37K shares. The company has 46.40M of outstanding shares and 38.94M shares were floated in the market.

On April 17, 2020, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, disclosed the nomination of Leonard E. Post, Ph.D. to stand for election to its Board of Directors. Dr. Post, who will also chair the Company’s Research & Development Committee, has extensive biotechnology industry experience including previous global R&D leadership roles at BioMarin and Onyx Pharmaceuticals.

It is with great pleasure that we nominate Len to the uniQure board, stated Matthew Kapusta, chief executive officer of uniQure. His considerable biotechnology experience, including his important work in gene therapy, are valuable assets for uniQure as we work to advance our pipeline candidates and to prepare to file for marketing authorization of etranacogene dezaparvovec in hemophilia B.

Since 2016, Dr. Post has served as Chief Scientific Officer of Vivace Therapeutics and its sister company, Virtuoso Therapeutics, both of which are developing oncology therapeutics. From 2010 until 2016, Dr. Post served in various positions at BioMarin (NASDAQ: BMRN), including Chief Scientific Officer, during which time he oversaw the initiation of BioMarin’s first gene therapy project for hemophilia A. Prior to that, Dr. Post served as Chief Scientific Officer of LEAD Therapeutics, Senior Vice President of Research & Development at Onyx Pharmaceuticals and Vice President of Discovery Research at Parke-Davis Pharmaceuticals. He is also currently an advisor to Canaan Partners.

Dr. Post is a virologist by training and did early work on engineering of herpes simplex virus as a postdoctoral fellow. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Michigan, and a Doctorate degree in Biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin. Dr. Post’s appointment to the Board is subject to approval by the uniQure shareholders at its Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 17, 2020.

