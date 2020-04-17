Timbrel Capital Partners With Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Gladstone Land Corporation

Timbrel Capital has announced on Thursday that it partners with Gladstone Land Corporation and Gladstone Commercial Corporation to provide non-listed preferred stock real investment funds that are one of family of Gladstone funds.

According to the PR News Wire News Agency, the recent agreement of Timbrel for two Gladstone Corporation will help the company to drive growth opportunities for alternative product sponsors by innovative investment solutions.

Boss of Timbrel Capital, Jean Marriman, said, “We are delighted to enter into agreements to distribute non-listed preferred stocks for these two Nasdaq-listed funds. In helping to bring these Gladstone products to the market, we are convinced that they offer RIAs and broker-dealers a better opportunity to provide their affiliated advisors with greater flexibility as they seek to build tailored and diversified portfolios for their clients.”

The Gladstone Land Corporation owns agricultural lands, which it leases to third party farmers across the United States. Currently, the corporation owns about 88,000 acres areas of 113 farms spread in 10 different states of the US.

Whereas, the Gladstone Commercial Corporation acquires and operates and leased offices and industrial properties in different parts of the US. The company now owns 118 properties consisting of approx. 14.2 million sq. ft of area spreading in 28 states across the US.

Timbrel Capital is basically a part of SFA holding, which is basically an umbrella of companies focused on supporting the growth of independent financial advisors with expertise in investment solutions.

Managing Director Timbrel Capital, Amanda Teeple, said, “We believe this is a starting point of a long- term relationship with The Gladstone Companies that will streamline their capital raising processes and provide added support that will allow them to grow their businesses. And while our team could not be more thrilled to work with an industry leader in the alternative space, we are equally excited about the prospect of leveraging our extensive expertise and menu of services to benefit product sponsors of all sizes and expedite the distribution of their solution to the market.”

Gladstone Boss, David Gladstone, said, “In meeting with the Timbrel Capital management team, it was obvious they have the ideal combination of experience, knowledge and business support capabilities that will make them a wonderful ally now and in the future. We look forward to making this a long-term relationship.”