Leading Washroom Accessories Giant Collaborates Interior Designer Roger Thomas

Leading washroom accessories Giant, Speakman, collaborates with the Interior Designer Roger Thomas to launch the complete vector collection. According to the PR News Wire News Agency, the company has announced the collaboration to offer new and innovative variety of washroom accessories.

After the collaboration with Roger Thomas, customers can expect innovative washroom accessories with exotic looks and aesthetic feel.

Interior Designer Roger Thomas said on the occasion, “It’s always a thrill to see how beautifully Speakman executes my vision, I resisted the urge to embellish these designs in order to capture their most pure and simple form,” he adds. “I love how these products, second-to-none in functionality and durability, help turn a bathroom into an enveloping six-star experience.”

The famous interior designer Roger Thomas is widely known with his remarkable collaboration with Wynn Resorts in Las Vegas.

GM of Speakman, Adam Horwitz, said on the occasion, “Hospitality design often leads the way in innovating form and function, especially in the bathroom. This collection is a great example of that trend, which can easily translate to residential bath applications as well.”

The new collection Vector that Speakman launches consists of wide-range bathroom accessories with premium looks, including the shower head, faucet controls, towel racks and other accessories. The faucets offered by the company consists of three handle styles that perfectly support the low arching spout. The collections also offer the minimal cylindrical look of keystone handles featuring a keyhole and stylish and ergonomic and lightweight lever handles.

The manager of Speakman, Jeff Harwanko, said, “In creating this collection we worked directly with Roger and his team. Based on his hand drawings, sketches and concepts, we brought the complete line of products to life.”

About Speakman:

The company has more than 150 years of experience in washroom Accessories and it also pioneered the invention of modern-day shower head. Today, Speakman is the integral part of the professional plumbing group focus with innovation and versatility.