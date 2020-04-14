iFit and Planet Fitness Join Hands To Bring Streaming Workouts

Leading fitness brand, Planet Fitness has joined hands with the Leader of Workout Streaming Videos, iFit to bring streaming workout directly to homes. According to details released by the PR News Wire News Agency, both industrial workout leaders have collaborated to bring in-home workouts to users with all fitness levels and ages.

Both companies have started the streaming workout starting from Monday, which is exclusively available on the official Planet Fitness App. These streaming workouts are available to both members and non-member users of Planet Fitness.

The joint venture brings some of the finest trainers of iFit to the family of Planet Fitness, as Jonnie Gale, Ashley Paulson and Dr. Zac Marion, who apply their workout techniques and can be accessible for all fitness levels.

The CEO of Planet Fitness, Chris said, “Times are uncertain and people’s daily routines have changed, but prioritizing your health is more important now than ever before, We want everyone to know that we’re here for them, as their long-term partner in wellness, and we’re bringing our Judgement Free Zone to them. iFit has a strong heritage of innovation in connected fitness and home exercise, and is the ideal partner to help strengthen and enhance our digital offerings. We look forward to providing new ways for people to stay active while they’re at home, continuing to provide unmatched value, and expanding on this exciting partnership with iFit in the future.”

iFit Boss, Scott Watterson said, “As the leader in streaming fitness technology, iFit is thrilled to partner with Planet Fitness, the industry leader in the in club fitness space. We commend them for championing health and wellness, and introducing so many people across the country to fitness for the first time by making it affordable and accessible for all. Today, iFit is beloved by millions of people around the world for providing motivating, inspiring and interactive workouts. We’re confident that even more people will benefit and enjoy iFit workouts at home now, and when they’re able to get back to their normal fitness routine.”