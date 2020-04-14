Extreme Networks Appoints New CMO

Extreme Networks, a cloud driven networking company, has announced that company has appointed its new Chief Marketing Officer (CEO), Wes Durow. According to PR News Wire News Agency, the newly appointed CMO Wes Durow has an extensive 25 years of experience in marketing, including the network domain enterprise and deep cloud enterprise.

The Wes Durow was previously serving at Mitel as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for the past 5 years. As the CMO at Mitel, Wes has established the company’s image as leading cloud-based solutions provider for collaboration and communication.

Wes has helped the company to grow its profile by establishing partnerships from English Premier League Teams and Makor League Basketball. Wes has also served as the VP and GM of Global Marketing for Avaya.

Sharing his thoughts on Joining Extreme Networks, Wes Durow said, “It is a privilege to join Extreme Networks and enter a culture so intently and squarely focused on advancing customer success and relationships. I look forward to working with our leadership team, the broader go-to-market organization as well as our channels to drive demand, expand our market presence, and further elevate the Extreme brand.”