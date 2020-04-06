Stock News Spotlight: BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock identified change of 97.17% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -73.25% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $5.13MM. BKYI stock has been recorded -2.06% away from 50 day moving average and -8.01% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 5.77% off 20-day moving average.

On April 3, 2020, BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) an innovative provider of biometric identity, authentication and security solutions, disclosed that Manny Alia, President, Exponential Launch Partners Limited; Chief Executive Officer, Technology Transfer Institute of Africa; and former Executive Director at JPMorgan Chase has joined the Board of Directors, with a particular focus on supporting BIO-key’s African subsidiary. In March BIO-key secured two contracts to provide its biometric solutions to customers in Nigeria, with anticipated revenue totaling $75M.

Mr. Alia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and has earned an MBA from Cornell University. Manny is an astute leader with deep experience and forward-looking ideas on financial/banking services, security and Africa opportunities. Since leaving JPMorgan Chase, Mr. Alia has served as business development and management consultant in Africa, and played a role in recent BIO-key contract wins through his leadership at the Technology Transfer Institute of Africa (TTIA) and Exponential Launch Partners.

Manny Alia, remarked, I am very excited to join the BIO-key Board of Directors to help guide the Company’s initiatives to bring their proven, state-of-the-art biometric solutions to Africa. The continent represents an enormous and growing market where the need and business opportunities for biometrics are imminent. This significant opportunity should drive revenue growth and bottom-line performance for BIO-key and its shareholders, and I am pleased to be part of the future of BIO-key.

The Technology sector company, BIO-key International noticed change of -5.06% to $0.69 along volume of 677391 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 1.71M. The stock observed return of -34.28% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at 30.21% over one month performance. BKYI’s shares are at 35.31% for the quarter and driving a -50.70% return over the course of the past year and is now at 38.02% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 28.68% and for month was at 43.59%. There are 7.43M shares outstanding and 6.89M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 2.25.