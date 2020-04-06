Notable News to Focus: Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) stock observed trading -39.84% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 31.81% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of -15.14% away from 50 day moving average and -11.10% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 3.15% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $3.26B.

On April 3, 2020, Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) revealed that on April 1, 2020, the compensation committee of GBT’s board of directors granted three new employees restricted stock units for an aggregate of 10,550 shares of the company’s common stock. These awards were made under GBT’s Amended and Restated 2017 Inducement Equity Plan (the Plan).

The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by GBT’s board of directors in January 2017 and amended in June 2019.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor), the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a p-selectin inhibitor in development to address pain crises associated with the disease. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next generation of treatments for SCD.

The USA based company Global Blood Therapeutics moved with change of 4.15% to $52.66 with the total traded volume of 1033951 shares in recent session versus to an average volume of 957.64K. The stock was observed in the 5 days activity at 3.01%. The one month performance of stock was -21.11%. GBT’s shares are at -32.99% for the quarter and driving a -8.00% return over the course of the past year and is now at -33.75% since this point in 2018. Right now the stock beta is 1.64. The average volatility for the week and month was at 7.85% and 11.59% respectively. There are 61.88M shares outstanding and 53.45M shares are floated in market.