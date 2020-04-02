Watch List Stock News: Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) is now trading -44.56% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 31.88% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed -2.38% to recent value of $57.09. The stock transacted 671350 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 921.89K shares. The company has 56.93M of outstanding shares and 52.61M shares were floated in the market.

On April 1, 2020, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) a precision therapy company focused on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, disclosed the achievement of key milestones reflecting portfolio-wide progress against the company’s 2020 goals. These milestones include the compilation of top-line data for pralsetinib in patients with RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer (MTC), supporting plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second quarter of 2020.

As our company and the communities we serve face the COVID-19 pandemic, I am exceptionally proud of our team’s nimbleness and persistency in advancing multiple therapies across our portfolio for the patients who need them, said Andy Boral, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Blueprint Medicines. I am particularly encouraged that we have advanced pralsetinib toward registration across multiple tumor types and have made strong progress on the avapritinib program, with a compelling dataset in patients with systemic mastocytosis reported last month. The top-line data announced demonstrate the potential of pralsetinib to be a best-in-class therapy for patients with RET-altered thyroid cancers, with deep and durable responses in both the first-line and relapsed settings. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained -34.80% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 22.27%.

According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 4.9 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 2.38% from the mean of 20 days, -5.70% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -25.15% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was -1.02%, -0.64% for month and YTD performance remained -28.74%.