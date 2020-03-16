Stock News Buzz: Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) changed 9.97% to recent value of $11.58. The stock transacted 2884238 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 1.96M shares. It spotted trading -38.86% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 15.80% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On March 13, 2020, Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) notified that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.21 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Holdings also owns a retail brokerage subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, which has locations in Umpqua Bank stores and in dedicated offices in Oregon. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

UMPQ has an operating margin of 75.00% while its profit margin remained 31.30% for the last 12 months. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 12.00% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 10.00%.

The company has 229.60M of outstanding shares and 217.49M shares were floated in the market. The price moved ahead of -24.94% from the mean of 20 days, -31.21% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -30.08% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was -15.23%, -34.69% for month and YTD performance remained -34.58%.