Notable News to Focus: NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) changed -0.24% to recent value of $4.13. The stock transacted 63141017 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 78.23M shares. It spotted trading -61.15% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 247.06% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On Feb. 25, 2020, NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market, disclosed that it entered into a collaboration framework agreement with the municipal government of Hefei, Anhui province, where the Company’s main manufacturing hub is located. The framework agreement is preliminary in nature, and its implementation will be subject to legally binding definitive transaction documents to be discussed and entered into between Hefei government and NIO. Under the framework agreement, Hefei government expects to provide resources and funding support for the long-term growth of NIO in Hefei, and NIO plans to establish NIO China headquarters, further expand its operations and deepen its relationship with local ecosystem partners in Hefei. NIO will, consistent with applicable laws and listing rules, announce any material information or development promptly in connection with the implementation of this framework agreement.

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering premium smart electric vehicles and being the best user enterprise. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive, convenient and innovative charging solutions and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater high-performance premium electric SUV in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began the first deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater smart premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019 and plans to commence deliveries in 2020.

NIO has a gross margin of -11.10%. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained -208.50% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 28.00%.

The company has 1.06B of outstanding shares and 729.17M shares were floated in the market. According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 0.8 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 1.49% from the mean of 20 days, 8.73% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 40.15% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 1.23%, -3.28% for month and YTD performance remained 2.74%.