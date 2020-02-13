Stock News Alert: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) stock observed trading -6.25% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 25.14% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of 6.48% away from 50 day moving average and 7.72% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 4.96% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $3.53B.

On Feb. 12, 2020, Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, declared financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. For the quarter, the Company reported revenues of $84.7 million, net income under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (U.S. GAAP) of $20.7 million, non-GAAP net income of $26.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $37.6 million, GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.50, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.64. For the full year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported revenues of $321.6 million, GAAP net income of $69.3 million, non-GAAP net income of $96.4 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $140.8 million, GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.68 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.33.

We are pleased to finish 2019 with another strong quarter that exhibited robust growth in Qualys Cloud Agent subscriptions and multiproduct adoption. Importantly, this year we delivered an impressive suite of new applications to our Qualys Cloud Platform, including Patch Management, Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory, and Indication of Compromise 2.0, while producing record margins. The 2020 release of our Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) app will elevate Qualys’ market-leading vulnerability management solution to the next level by providing customers with one streamlined workflow to scan, investigate, prioritize and neutralize threats, said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. Prominent industry analyst, Ovum, recently reported that VMDR represents the next generation of vulnerability management, drastically reducing the time to remediation, while also reducing the operational and licensing costs.

The USA based company Qualys moved with change of 1.61% to $91.05 with the total traded volume of 641297 shares in recent session versus to an average volume of 277.20K. The stock was observed in the 5 days activity at 3.50%. The one month performance of stock was 8.46%. QLYS’s shares are at 8.28% for the quarter and driving a -5.56% return over the course of the past year and is now at 9.21% since this point in 2018. Right now the stock beta is 1.26. The average volatility for the week and month was at 2.48% and 2.11% respectively. There are 38.82M shares outstanding and 32.98M shares are floated in market.