Stock News in Focus: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) changed 0.78% to recent value of $117.34. The stock transacted 1030849 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 592.05K shares. It spotted trading -14.34% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 25.14% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On Feb. 4, 2020, Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) revealed that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share. The dividend is payable on April 3, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2020.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge’s infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than $7 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 11,000 associates in 18 countries.

BR has a gross margin of 28.10% and an operating margin of 15.00% while its profit margin remained 11.10% for the last 12 months. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 10.40% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 10.00%.

The company has 124.57M of outstanding shares and 113.86M shares were floated in the market. According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 1.1 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of -8.22% from the mean of 20 days, -5.74% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -6.26% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was -9.58%, -5.28% for month and YTD performance remained -5.02%.