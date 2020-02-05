News to Track: CBIZ, (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, (NYSE:CBZ) stock identified change of 42.64% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -4.24% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $1.51BM. CBZ stock has been recorded 0.15% away from 50 day moving average and 15.47% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -0.09% off 20-day moving average.

On Feb. 4, 2020, CBIZ, (NYSE:CBZ) a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, reported that it will report its financial results for the fourth-quarter and year-end periods ended December 31, 2019, before the market opens on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

About CBIZ

CBIZ is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S.

The Services sector company, CBIZ noticed change of 0.67% to $27.13 along volume of 124726 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 197.51K. The stock observed return of 0.30% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at 0.18% over one month performance. CBZ’s shares are at 0.56% for the quarter and driving a 35.51% return over the course of the past year and is now at 0.63% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 1.33% and for month was at 1.48%. There are 55.56M shares outstanding and 53.08M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 0.29.