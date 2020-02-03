News to Track: Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) spotted trading -80.96% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 10.65% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed -6.73% to recent value of $4.57. The stock transacted 2664 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 19.07K shares. The company has 1.57M of outstanding shares and 1.22M shares were floated in the market.

On Jan. 31, 2020, Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) a biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines via the proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) platform combining RNA interference with gene therapy, released its Appendix 4C for the quarter ending 31 December 2019.

Benitec reported a strong financial position for the quarter, with cash and cash equivalents of approximately A$19.6 million for Q4 2019.

Additionally, the Benitec team, in collaboration with several industry experts and key opinion leaders, has significantly progressed the preclinical development of the primary ddRNAi product candidate, BB-301. In 2H 2019, the Company partnered with a team of clinical and nonclinical experts in academic and practice areas focused on the treatment of Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD), Adeno-Associated Virus-based gene therapy, and proprietary muscle-specific dosing methods for Adeno-Associated Virus-based therapeutics and other complex biologics. This collaboration facilitated the final design of the tissue transduction study in large animals that will definitively outline the efficiency of transduction of BB-301 in the muscles of the pharynx which underlie the most significant impairments of swallowing in patients suffering from OPMD.

