Watch List Stock News: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) stock identified change of 38.11% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -0.11% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $18.39B and dividend yield of 1.74%. AJG stock has been recorded 4.64% away from 50 day moving average and 10.46% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 3.09% off 20-day moving average.

On Jan. 29, 2020, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) released that its Board of Directors declared a forty five cents ($0.45) per share quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock, a $0.02 increase over the prior quarter’s dividend. The dividend will be payable on March 20, 2020 to stockholders of record as of March 6, 2020.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

The Financial sector company, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. noticed change of 0.46% to $98.82 along volume of 475710 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 707.45K shares. The stock observed return of 2.65% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at 4.30% over one month performance. AJG’s shares are at 10.17% for the quarter and driving a 37.40% return over the course of the past year and is now at 3.77% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 1.64% and for month was at 1.07%. There are 186.06M shares outstanding and 184.98M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 0.78.