Stock in News Spotlight: Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

On Jan. 29, 2020, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) The Monthly Dividend Company®, reported that its EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Paul Meurer is leaving the company. To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Meurer will serve as a senior advisor to the company through March 31, 2020. Sean Nugent, the company’s Senior Vice President, Controller, will serve as Principal Financial Officer and Treasurer, until such time as the company appoints a new Chief Financial Officer. The company has begun a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

Paul has been instrumental in executing on our company’s growth strategy, identifying and bringing in many qualified people who have strengthened our company and judiciously looking after our capital markets needs, said Sumit Roy, Realty Income’s President and Chief Executive Officer. I want to thank Paul for his valued partnership and tremendous contributions to the company over the many years, he continued. I want to further thank Paul for his dedication to the company and his ongoing support through a thoughtful transition.

On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Paul for his service to Realty Income, said Michael McKee, Chairman of the Board of Directors. He has been a trusted partner in building this company into what it is. We wish him the very best in his next endeavors.

