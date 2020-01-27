Stock News Buzz: Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) changed 1.10% to recent value of $14.7. The stock transacted 6354 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 2.65K shares. It spotted trading -8.98% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 12.52% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On Jan. 24, 2020, Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) the parent company of Bank of the James, a full-service commercial and retail bank serving Region 2000 (Greater Lynchburg MSA), and the Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Roanoke, Blacksburg, and Lexington, Virginia markets, released unaudited results for the three months and 12 months ended December 31, 2019.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $1.52 million or $0.35 per diluted share, compared with $1.48 million or $0.34 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019 was a Company-record $5.61 million or $1.28 per diluted share, compared with $5.30 million or $1.21 per diluted share for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018.

Robert R. Chapman III, President and CEO, commented: It was rewarding to conclude our 20th year of operations with Company-record earnings, net loans, total deposits and total interest and noninterest income. Steady commercial loan growth to drive interest income, market leadership in residential mortgage originations, brisk commercial and retail banking activity from an expanded regional franchise, and high asset quality, each of which are part of our long-term plan, helped to drive these results.

At the start of 2019, we announced a plan to invest in new offices and expand our banking team to support continued growth in retail and commercial banking. During the year, we established a presence in the Lexington, Virginia market, opened an office in Rustburg, Virginia to enhance deposit-gathering capabilities in Campbell County, relocated a limited service office in Charlottesville, converting it to a full-service office, and opened a second office in Roanoke. We expanded our team to efficiently staff these new offices.

The company has 4.42M of outstanding shares and 3.91M shares were floated in the market. The price moved ahead of -3.25% from the mean of 20 days, -2.14% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 1.37% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 1.31%, -2.13% for month and YTD performance remained -3.73%.