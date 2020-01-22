Notable News Spotlight: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) changed 0.11% to recent value of $158.85. The stock transacted 120868 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 82.76K shares. It spotted trading -4.24% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 41.47% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) plans to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 20,

About Morningstar

Morningstar is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with about $217 billion in assets under advisement and management as of Sept. 30, 2019. The company has operations in 27 countries.

MORN has a gross margin of 59.40% and an operating margin of 18.00% while its profit margin remained 15.00% for the last 12 months. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 44.90% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 16.00%.

The company has 42.31M of outstanding shares and 21.12M shares were floated in the market. According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 1.3 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 3.19% from the mean of 20 days, 2.87% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 6.43% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 0.49%, 5.56% for month and YTD performance remained 4.98%.