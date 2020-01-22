News to Watch: Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) spotted trading -3.22% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 79.65% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed -1.10% to recent value of $8.12. The stock transacted 424069 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 655.14K shares. The company has 89.47M of outstanding shares and 86.85M shares were floated in the market.

On Jan. 21, 2020, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) revealed that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after the market close on Monday, February 3, 2020. Harmonic will host a live webcast to discuss the company’s results at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and SaaS technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 70.90% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 35.00%. HLIT has a gross margin of 56.40% and an operating margin of 2.00% while its profit margin remained -2.10% for the last 12 months.

According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 1.6 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 2.68% from the mean of 20 days, 1.62% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 20.38% from mean of 200 days price. 2.53% for month and YTD performance remained 4.10%.