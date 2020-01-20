Stock News Buzz: Post Holdings (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) stock observed trading -1.47% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 22.95% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of 4.87% away from 50 day moving average and 6.23% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 3.30% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $7.88B .

On Jan. 13, 2020, Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) a consumer packaged goods holding company, reported it has terminated the agreement to purchase TreeHouse Foods’s (NYSE: THS) ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal business, following the Federal Trade Commission’s complaint filed in December 2019.

About Post Holdings

Post Holdings, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition food categories. Through its Post Consumer Brands business, Post is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category offering a broad portfolio including recognized brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles™, Great Grains® and Malt-O-Meal® bag cereal. Post also is a leader in the United Kingdom ready-to-eat cereal category with the iconic Weetabix® brand. As a leader in refrigerated foods, Post delivers innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato products to the foodservice channel and the retail refrigerated side dish category, offering side dishes and egg, sausage and cheese products through the Bob Evans®, Simply Potatoes®, Better’n Eggs® and Crystal Farms® brands. Post’s publicly-traded subsidiary BellRing Brands is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category through its primary brands of Premier Protein®, Dymatize® and PowerBar®. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with Thomas H. Lee Partners in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company.

The USA based company Post Holdings moved with change of 1.34% to $112.06 with the total traded volume of 337195 shares in recent session versus to an average volume of 503.01K. The stock was observed in the 5 days activity at 4.51%. The one month performance of stock was 6.65%. POST’s shares are at 10.55% for the quarter and driving a 10.86% return over the course of the past year and is now at 2.71% since this point in 2018. Right now the stock beta is 0.35. The average volatility for the week and month was at 1.62% and 1.38% respectively. There are 70.35M shares outstanding and 65.86M shares are floated in market.