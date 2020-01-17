Watch List Stock News: WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) stock identified change of 38.77% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -2.06% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $30.33B and dividend yield of 2.63%. WEC stock has been recorded 6.71% away from 50 day moving average and 9.92% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 4.43% off 20-day moving average.

On Jan. 16, 2020, The board of directors of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) reported a quarterly cash dividend of 63.25 cents per share on the company’s common stock, an increase of 7 percent over the current quarterly dividend of 59 cents a share. This raises the annual dividend rate to $2.53 a share.

The higher dividend is payable March 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on Feb. 14, 2020. This marks the 310th consecutive quarter — dating back to 1942 — that the company will have paid a dividend to its stockholders.

With ‘s action by our board, 2020 will be the seventeenth consecutive year of dividend increases for our stockholders, said Gale Klappa, executive chairman. We will continue to target a dividend payout of 65 to 70 percent of earnings.

The Utilities sector company, WEC Energy Group noticed change of 1.06% to $96.17 along volume of 1595295 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 1.39M shares. The stock observed return of 4.54% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at 6.11% over one month performance. WEC’s shares are at 3.68% for the quarter and driving a 36.82% return over the course of the past year and is now at 4.27% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 1.08% and for month was at 1.19%. There are 315.40M shares outstanding and 314.80M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 0.02.