Notable Stock News to Watch: Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) spotted trading -16.82% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 27.26% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed 1.49% to recent value of $48.5. The stock transacted 422132 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 368.12K shares. The company has 716.25M of outstanding shares and 156.58M shares were floated in the market.

On Jan. 16, 2020, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) disclosed that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share.

The company’s boards of directors approved a record date for the quarterly dividend of February 21, 2020, and a payment date of March 13, 2020.

Holders of Carnival Corporation common stock and Carnival plc ADSs will receive the dividend payable in U.S. dollars. The dividend for Carnival plc ordinary shares will be payable in U.S. dollars or sterling. In the absence of instructions or elections to the contrary, holders of Carnival plc ordinary shares will automatically receive the dividend in sterling.

Dividends payable in sterling will be converted from U.S. dollars at the exchange rate quoted by Bloomberg (BFIX) at 12 noon London time on March 2, 2020. Holders of Carnival plc ordinary shares wishing to receive their dividend in U.S. dollars or participate in the Carnival plc Dividend Reinvestment Plan must elect to do so by February 21, 2020.

Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 23.50% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 13.40%. CUK has a gross margin of 48.80% and an operating margin of 15.60% while its profit margin remained 14.30% for the last 12 months.

According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 0.3 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 3.36% from the mean of 20 days, 9.79% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 5.27% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 3.99%, 9.09% for month and YTD performance remained 0.71%.