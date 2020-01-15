Watch List Stock News: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is now trading -3.85% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 64.12% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed -1.42% to recent value of $586.5. The stock transacted 385351 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 378.26K shares. The company has 85.01M of outstanding shares and 84.88M shares were floated in the market.

On Jan. 14, 2020, Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) the global interconnection and data center company, reported it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Packet, the leading bare metal automation platform. The acquisition will accelerate Equinix’s strategy to help enterprises more seamlessly deploy hybrid multicloud architectures on Platform Equinix® and extract greater value from the platform’s rich ecosystems and global interconnection fabric. By leveraging bare metal services at Equinix to deploy digital infrastructure on demand, customers will be better equipped to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything that matters to their business.

Equinix intends to leverage the Packet offering to accelerate the development and delivery of its interconnected edge services. By combining Packet’s innovative and developer-oriented bare metal service offering with Equinix’s interconnection capabilities and organic bare metal efforts, Equinix intends to create a world class, enterprise-grade bare metal offering across Platform Equinix that allows customers to rapidly deploy digital infrastructure, within minutes, at global scale.

Equinix anticipates the Packet acquisition to close during the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Highlights/Key Facts

With the pace of digital transformation creating a seismic shift in the enterprise, businesses are embracing hybrid multicloud and edge architectures as the modern digital infrastructure of choice.

Platform Equinix is a dynamic data center and interconnection platform essential for any enterprise deploying hybrid multicloud at the edge. With a global footprint of more than 200 International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers, Platform Equinix contains the highest share of the world’s public cloud on-ramps and the most physically and virtually interconnected ecosystems in the world.

Bare metal is a key foundational element allowing customers to deploy distributed, hybrid multicloud infrastructure on demand. A proven leader in bare metal automation, Packet’s proprietary technology automates physical servers and networks without the use of virtualization or multitenancy.

By acquiring Packet, Equinix will add important new on-demand deployment alternatives that meet the market’s full range of use cases. With a combined Equinix and Packet solution, enterprises and service providers will be able to build and deploy low-latency services at the edge either through their choice of owned physical deployments, or by utilizing the combined offering, which leverages as-a-service consumption to reduce CAPEX and resource requirements.

Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 679.70% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 21.40%. EQIX has a gross margin of 49.50% and an operating margin of 20.40% while its profit margin remained 9.00% for the last 12 months.

According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 1.6 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 1.52% from the mean of 20 days, 4.36% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 10.95% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 0.79%, 7.06% for month and YTD performance remained 0.48%.