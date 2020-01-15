Notable Stock News to Watch: JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU)

JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) stock revealed change of 54.46% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -72.66% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $11.31M. JMU stock has been recorded 4.83% away from 50 day moving average and -14.82% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 10.20% off 20-day moving average.

On Jan. 14, 2020, JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) disclosed that Ms. Liyun Cao has resigned from the board of directors of the Company for personal reasons, effective January 14, 2020. The Company is grateful to Ms. Cao for her valuable contributions over the past years.

The Technology sector company, JMU Limited noticed change of -6.00% to $1.02 along volume of 77680 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 95.50K shares. The stock observed return of 8.38% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at -2.87% over one month performance. JMU’s shares are at -0.98% for the quarter and driving a 37.82% return over the course of the past year and is now at 24.38% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 12.45% and for month was at 11.22%. There are 11.09M shares outstanding and 3.29M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is -0.14.