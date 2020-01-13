News Recap: Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) stock observed trading -9.34% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 178.86% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of 17.87% away from 50 day moving average and 48.72% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 11.03% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $80.16M.

On Jan. 6, 2020, Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) a commercial-stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products to the medical device and commercial markets, notified preliminary financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Full-year 2019 revenues are expected to be approximately $10.3 million, an increase of approximately 82% compared to the year ended December 31, 2018, and exceeding the upper range of previously provided guidance of $9.5 to $10 million. Revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 are expected to be approximately $3.2 million, an increase of 99% over the same quarter in 2018.

Our growth in 2019, capped by our 14th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth averaging over 65%, is a result of the combination of a customer-focused infrastructure, energetic strategic partners, and high-performance products, said Daron Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nephros. We believe our growth story will continue to progress well through 2020 and beyond. We intend to provide revenue guidance during our 2019 earnings call, which we expect to conduct in late February.

Nephros ended the year with approximately $4.1 million in cash on a consolidated basis.

About Nephros

Nephros is a commercial stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products to the medical device and commercial markets. Nephros ultrafilters are primarily used in hospitals and medical clinics for added protection in retaining bacteria (e.g., Legionella, Pseudomonas) and viruses from water, providing barriers that assist in improving infection control in showers, sinks, and ice machines. Additionally, Nephros ultrafilters are used by dialysis centers for assisting in the removal of endotoxins and other biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate supplied to hemodialysis machines and patients.

Nephros filters, including AETHER™ brand filters, improve the taste and odor of water and reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment. Nephros and AETHER™ products are used in the health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets.

