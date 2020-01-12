Stock News Alert: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock observed trading -95.59% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 129.76% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of 3.85% away from 50 day moving average and -77.49% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 10.55% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $16.97M.

On Jan. 10, 2020, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) a cutting-edge biotechnology company developing new treatments for life-threatening medical conditions by improving the body’s ability to bring oxygen to the areas where it is needed most, declared the appointment of Robert Cobuzzi, Jr., Ph.D., 55, to the Company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

Dr. Cobuzzi is an accomplished life sciences professional with 25 years of cross-functional leadership experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. His areas of expertise include corporate development, research & development, and operations. From 2005 until 2018 he was with Endo International Plc, a specialty branded and generic pharmaceutical manufacturer, holding positions of increasing responsibility including most recently President, Endo Ventures Limited in Dublin, Ireland from 2015 until 2018. Prior to Endo, he was with Adolor Corporation (now Cubist) from 2001 until 2005, where he was Director of Scientific Licensing from 2003 until 2005. He began his career in 1995 at AstraMerck as a Clinical Program Scientist, later becoming a Clinical Project Manager before joining Centocor, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) as Manager, Worldwide Regulatory Affairs from 1999 to 2001.

Over the course of his career, Dr. Cobuzzi has led multidisciplinary teams in executing over $6B in acquisitions, licenses and collaboration transactions. He has authored multiple scientific publications and abstracts, has served on multiple industry panels and has taught and lectured at various universities and conferences.

Dr. Cobuzzi has significant board and strategic advisory experience, including his current positions of chairman of Sunstone Life Science Venture’s Business Development Board and advisor to the Mitochondrial Disease Frontier Program at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He was a member of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Industry Trade Advisory Committee on Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Health/Science Products and Services, and previously served as a board member for two development-stage medical device companies.

