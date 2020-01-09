Stock News Update: CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) spotted trading -67.94% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 6.06% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed -8.00% to recent value of $12.42. The stock transacted 443641 shares during last trading day however it has an average volume of 384.29K shares. The company has 26.24M of outstanding shares and 25.50M shares were floated in the market.

On Jan. 8, 2020, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) reported that it has made an initial investment in the coal-to-products space by acquiring a 25% equity interest in CFOAM Corp., a newly-formed US-based holding company whose wholly-owned subsidiary, CFOAM LLC, has manufacturing facilities in Triadelphia, West Virginia. CFOAM Limited, an ASX-listed company, owns the remaining 75% of CFOAM Corp. CFOAM LLC manufactures high-performance carbon foam products from coal and focuses on meeting demand for high-grade materials in the industrial, aerospace, military and commercial product markets.

This is our first major step in the coal-to-products area, which leverages certain attractive properties of coal but with significantly lower emissions and greater value uplift potential than conventional combustion applications. These products not only provide a high-margin revenue stream but also provide an intriguing new opportunity to utilize the vast resource base that our country is endowed with said Jimmy Brock, President and Chief Executive Officer of CONSOL Energy Inc. Consistent with our capital allocation process, the CFOAM investment is part of CONSOL’s measured investment bucket earmarked for innovative and alternative uses of coal as a pathway for diversification. , CFOAM products are used or being developed for a wide range of markets including composite tooling for the aerospace sector, as well as energy absorbing, structural, and defense applications. We estimate that the total addressable market (TAM) for such products is over $15 billion annually.

We are very excited to partner with CONSOL Energy. This investment and collaboration will offer the technical support and business acumen CONSOL Energy has demonstrated for decades and will enable CFOAM to advance as a reliable partner in the material science industry said Flemming Bjoernslev, President & CEO of CFOAM LLC.

Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 22.40% for this year. CEIX has a gross margin of 98.60% and an operating margin of 12.80% while its profit margin remained 6.90% for the last 12 months.

According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 0.9 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of -13.12% from the mean of 20 days, -7.95% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -41.53% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was -14.40%, -5.26% for month and YTD performance remained -14.40%.