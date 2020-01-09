Stock News Buzz: Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) stock observed trading -42.13% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 15.30% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of 0.34% away from 50 day moving average and -9.25% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 1.59% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $2.25B and dividend yield of 3.66%.

On Jan. 8, 2020, Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) disclosed it will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The Nu Skin management team will host a conference call with the investment community later that same day at 5 p.m. ET. During the call, management will discuss historical results and upcoming business initiatives.

The webcast of the conference call, including the financial information presented, will be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website at ir.nuskin.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location through Wednesday, Feb. 26.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises (NSE) empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies, and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NUS. The USA based company Nu Skin Enterprises moved with change of 1.51% to $40.39 with the total traded volume of 296836 shares in last session versus to an average volume of 376.69K. The stock was observed in the 5 days activity at -1.44%. The one month performance of stock was 5.48%. NUS’s shares are at 0.20% for the quarter and driving a -34.65% return over the course of the past year and is now at -1.44% since this point in 2018. Right now the stock beta is 0.75. The average volatility for the week and month was at 2.32% and 1.99% respectively. There are 55.62M shares outstanding and 54.07M shares are floated in market.