Notable News to Watch: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

On Jan. 8, 2020, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, declared the creation of a new global business, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, and the proposed leadership team for the combined company, effective upon the expected first-quarter 2020 close of the Allergan acquisition.

Allergan Aesthetics will operate as a new global dedicated business with its own research and development function under the AbbVie umbrella and will include leading aesthetic products including, BOTOX Cosmetic, the JUVEDERM collection of dermal fillers and COOLSCULPTING body contouring, among others. This global business, located in Irvine, California, will be led by Carrie Strom, currently Senior Vice President, U.S. Medical Aesthetics, Allergan. Upon completion of the Allergan acquisition, Ms. Strom will be named Senior Vice President, AbbVie and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. She will oversee the worldwide operations, along with an experienced team of current Allergan leaders, and report directly to Richard A. Gonzalez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, AbbVie.

The Eye Care and Specialty businesses – including BOTOX Therapeutics, Central Nervous System, Women’s Health and Gastrointestinal Diseases – will be integrated into the existing AbbVie organization. Several Allergan leaders have accepted leadership positions in the future company across these franchises.

