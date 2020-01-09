News to Watch: Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) stock declared change of 27.78% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -4.33% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $47.08B and dividend yield of 3.00%. KMB stock has been recorded 1.96% away from 50 day moving average and 2.70% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 0.56% off 20-day moving average.

On Jan. 8, 2020, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) reported executive leadership changes to accelerate the company’s progress toward achieving its K-C Strategy 2022 goals.

Aaron Powell, President of Kimberly-Clark Professional, has been named President of Kimberly-Clark’s Asia-Pacific consumer business. In this role, Powell will be responsible for the company’s largest international region with operations in more than 30 countries, including the ASEAN member states, Australia, China, India and South Korea.

Achal Agarwal, President of Kimberly-Clark’s Asia-Pacific consumer business, has been named to the newly created role of Chief Transformation Officer. In his new role, Agarwal will lead the strategy and roadmap for further building K-C’s global organizational capabilities and evolving its work practices to consistently deliver results.

Both Agarwal and Powell will continue to report to Mike Hsu, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Kimberly-Clark. The moves are effective March 1. A successor to lead the Kimberly-Clark Professional business will be named in the near future.

