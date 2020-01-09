News Spotlight: Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) stock observed trading 0.06% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 34.69% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of 4.39% away from 50 day moving average and 11.82% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 1.85% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $93.82B and dividend yield of 1.81%.

On Jan. 8, 2020, Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) released the appointment of Marisa F. Thalberg as executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, effective Feb.10. Thalberg joins the company most recently from Taco Bell where she served as global chief brand officer.

Thalberg brings to Lowe’s more than 25 years of marketing and branding experience. At Taco Bell, she led the transformation of the company to become a culture-centric lifestyle brand, leading to record-breaking sales growth and category share gains. Thalberg has been named one of Forbes’ Top 50 CMOs in the World for the past three years and a National Retail Federation power player. She also founded Executive Moms, an organization for working mothers. Thalberg is a graduate of Brown University where she graduated magna cum laude.

Marisa is a world-class marketer and leader, and we are thrilled to have her join the Lowe’s leadership team, said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. Marisa brings extensive experience in building culturally resonant brands and delivering business value through marketing innovation and fresh thinking to inspire and engage customers. We are confident Marisa will lead our brand into an exciting new chapter for our customers and associates.

Thalberg, in this expanded role, will report to Marvin Ellison.

Prior to Taco Bell, Thalberg served as the head of corporate digital and integrated marketing worldwide for The Estée Lauder Companies and held various senior leadership roles at Unilever Cosmetics International, Sure Fit Inc., and Revlon. She started her career at advertising agencies Saatchi & Saatchi and J. Walter Thompson.

