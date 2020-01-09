Eye Catching Stock News: Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) spotted trading -20.72% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 72.33% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed -1.23% to recent value of $20.93. The stock transacted 962748 shares during last trading day however it has an average volume of 1.24M shares. The company has 100.05M of outstanding shares and 93.05M shares were floated in the market.

On Jan. 8, 2020, Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) a global leader in automotive seating, will host a call for financial analysts on Jan. 31, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results. The call will be hosted by Adient’s president and chief executive officer, Douglas Del Grosso, and executive vice president and chief financial officer, Jeff Stafeil.

About Adient:

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With 84,000 employees operating 214 manufacturing/assembly plants in 32 countries worldwide, we produce and deliver automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design all the way to engineering and manufacturing – and into more than 25 million vehicles every year.

Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 66.80% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 30.61%. ADNT has a gross margin of 4.80% and an operating margin of -0.30% while its profit margin remained -3.00% for the last 12 months.

According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 1.1 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of -5.96% from the mean of 20 days, -5.38% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -3.19% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was -1.51%, -9.04% for month and YTD performance remained -1.51%.