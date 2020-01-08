Stock News in Focus: Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) stock observed trading -13.39% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 25.12% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of 10.22% away from 50 day moving average and 0.02% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 1.62% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $2.56B and dividend yield of 7.76%.

On Jan. 7, 2020, Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) (Diamondback), disclosed that it plans to release fourth quarter 2019 financial results on February 18, 2020 after the market close.

About Rattler Midstream LP

Rattler Midstream LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership formed by Diamondback Energy to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Rattler provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services (including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal) to Diamondback under long-term, fixed-fee contracts.

The USA based company Rattler Midstream LP moved with change of -0.11% to $17.53 with the total traded volume of 231500 shares in Tuesday session versus to an average volume of 430.39K. The stock was observed in the 5 days activity at -2.72%. The one month performance of stock was 13.98%. RTLR’s shares are at 6.31% for the quarter is now at -1.46% since this point in 2018. The average volatility for the week and month was at 4.21% and 3.90% respectively. There are 145.95M shares outstanding and 42.41M shares are floated in market.