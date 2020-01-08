Stock in News Spotlight: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) stock experienced trading -4.71% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 27.87% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of 2.93% away from 50 day moving average and 9.13% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -1.31% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $16.24B.

On Jan. 7, 2020, Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) will revealed its full year and fourth quarter 2019 results on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

About Discovery:

Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and in nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe.

